Daryl Beattie Adventures

This is a motorcycle journey of epic proportions, a trip that is on many people's bucket list, yet is a trip very few will undertake. The Canning Stock Route, this is a track that runs from Halls Creek in the Kimberley region of Western Australia to Wiluna in the mid-west region. With a total distance of around 1,850 km (1,150 mi) it is the longest historic stock route in the world.

This story is told through the eyes of former Grand Prix racer and Network 10 Commentator Daryl Beattie and 1993 MotoGP World Champion Kevin Schwantz as he guides a group of ordinary Australians through this amazing country, stopping to take in the history and understand the hardship that was endured in creating this stock route.