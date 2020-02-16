Dance Recap: Season 2 Episode 2

Dancing With The Stars Extras
Advertisement
Dance Recap: Season 2 Episode 8
And what a night it was! Our celebs battle it out for the ultimate win
Preschoolers Can Dance as Good as the Stars
Watch out for this super cute clip from Ready Set Dance in the finale of Dancing With The Stars on 10. The popular Australian edition of Ready Set Dance returns to a Nick Jr on May 11
Can He Do It?
After his spectacular rooftop performance last week, can Christian go all the way and take out the Mirror Ball?
Let Judge Sharna Teach You Some Moves!
Got some spare time in Iso before Sunday's final? Let Judge Sharna Burgess teach you three basic ballroom steps!
It's Now or Never
Ed's made it to the final and it's now or never. Can he redeem himself with the Viennese waltz and score big?