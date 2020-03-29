Sign in to watch this video
Dancing With The Stars - S2 Ep. 8
Reality
Air Date: Sun 29 Mar 2020
Expires: in 7 months
It's the grand finale and our finalists Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins, Claudia Karvan and Ed Kavalee will fight it out for the illustrious mirror ball trophy and $50,000 for their nominated charity.
Season 2