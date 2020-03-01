Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Dancing With The Stars - S2 Ep. 4
Reality
Air Date: Sun 1 Mar 2020
Expires: in 7 months
Tonight's theme is Latin Night and things get hot and steamy on the dance floor as the celebrities bust out their sexiest, spiciest moves
Episodes
Video ExtrasVoteCelebrities
More
Episodes
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Dance Recaps
Articles
The Pro Dancers
Meet The Celebrities
Meeting The Dance Partners
Season 2