Dancing With The Stars

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Dancing With The Stars - S2 Ep. 3
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sun 23 Feb 2020
Expires: in 7 months

Emotions run high as our celebrities step out on the dancefloor to tell the story behind the most influential, and life-changing year of their lives.

Episodes
Video Extras
VoteCelebrities
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Dance Recaps

Articles

The Pro Dancers

Meet The Celebrities

Meeting The Dance Partners

Season 2