Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Dancing With The Stars - S2 Ep. 2
Reality
Air Date: Sun 16 Feb 2020
Expires: in 7 months
Will the hard work in the rehearsal studio pay off or will this be their last dance? When the bottom two is revealed, the judges will be left to make the heartbreaking decision of who goes home.
Episodes
Video ExtrasVoteCelebrities
More
Episodes
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Dance Recaps
Articles
The Pro Dancers
Meet The Celebrities
Meeting The Dance Partners
Season 2