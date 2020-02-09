Dancing With The Stars

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Dancing With The Stars - S2 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sun 9 Feb 2020
Expires: in 7 months

Strap on your dancing shoes and shine your sequins! Dancing With The Stars is back and ready to jump and jive its way onto screens tonight's the sparkly season premiere.

Episodes
Video Extras
VoteCelebrities
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Dance Recaps

Articles

The Pro Dancers

Meet The Celebrities

Meeting The Dance Partners

Season 2