Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Dancing With The Stars - S1 Ep. 10
Reality
Air Date: Mon 22 Apr 2019
This grand finale will see Courtney Act and Josh, Constance Hall and Gustavo, and Samuel Johnson and Jorja fight it out for the illustrious mirror ball trophy and fifty thousand dollars for their nominated charity.
Episodes
Video ExtrasVoteCelebrities
More
Episodes
Video Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Dance Beat
Articles
Season 1