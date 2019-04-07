Dancing With The Stars

Jimmy Rees Exits Dancing With The Stars

Due to personal reasons, Jimmy Rees (aka Jimmy Giggle) has decided to withdraw from Dancing With The Stars.

Jimmy Rees has made the difficult decision to leave Dancing With The Stars. His seven week-old son, Mack, recently suffered complications during a routine procedure and is in hospital in a stable condition.

Understandably, Jimmy has left the competition to be by his son, and wife Tori’s side, during this difficult time.

Just weeks before the Dancing With The Stars competition began, Jimmy and his wife, Tori, welcomed twin boys into the world.

Network 10, Warner Bros, and all the contestants and crew on Dancing With The Stars wish baby Mack a safe and speedy recovery and thank Jimmy for his time on the show.

