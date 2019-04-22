Samuel Johnson Crowned Dancing With The Stars Winner

There were tears, there were tantrums and there was triumph (and that was just from Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller). But there could only be one winner. And, in tonight’s Dancing With The Stars Grand Finale Samuel Johnson and partner Jorja Freeman emerged victorious, scoring some pretty snazzy silverware and a $50,000 donation to Love Your Sister in the process.

On his win, Samuel was clearly shellshocked but managed to give credit to both his dance partner Jorja and fellow competitor Courtney Act. "Holy smokes," he said as he handed the trophy over to his partner; "Jorja must hold this because she's the real dancer here."

It just so happened that Samuel presented Grant Denyer with his Gold Logie in 2018, so it was only fitting that Grant returned the honour tonight in the form of awarding Samuel the mirror ball trophy. Samuel promised to "kick cancer in the pie hole like it throughly deserves".

Love Your Sister was the charity famously founded by Samuel in 2012, after Connie Johnson dared her younger brother to unicycle around the country in the face of her terminal diagnosis with breast cancer.

Determined to vanquish all cancers with hard science, Samuel stated that this hefty donation would pay for a research assistant for nine months. It also sees the amount of money raised to date for Love Your Sister creep closer to the $10 million mark.

Even though Courtney Act was on the top of the leaderboard it was Samuel who took home the top prize when viewer votes and judges' scores were combined. Courtney danced her way to runner up, ahead of Constance Hall who waltzed into third place.

On the final remarks on our top three stars performances, the judges acknowledged everyone’s hard work over the past three months with a special shout out to the professional dancers, teaching beginners and pulling together multiple routines every week.

Sharna congratulated the winning pair and summarised everyone's thoughts by saying: "It's magical what you've done this season, especially you Jorja. Samuel, you wear your heart on your sleeve. You're real, you're raw and the ultimate showman."

