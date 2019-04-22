Dancing With The Stars

EpisodesVideo ExtrasVoteCelebrities
More
Back

Samuel Johnson Crowned Dancing With The Stars Winner

Samuel Johnson Crowned Dancing With The Stars Winner

The Aussie actor walked away with the Mirror Ball Trophy and $50,000 donated to his chosen charity

There were tears, there were tantrums and there was triumph (and that was just from Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller). But there could only be one winner. And, in tonight’s Dancing With The Stars Grand Finale Samuel Johnson and partner Jorja Freeman emerged victorious, scoring some pretty snazzy silverware and a $50,000 donation to Love Your Sister in the process.

On his win, Samuel was clearly shellshocked but managed to give credit to both his dance partner Jorja and fellow competitor Courtney Act. "Holy smokes," he said as he handed the trophy over to his partner; "Jorja must hold this because she's the real dancer here."

It just so happened that Samuel presented Grant Denyer with his Gold Logie in 2018, so it was only fitting that Grant returned the honour tonight in the form of awarding Samuel the mirror ball trophy. Samuel promised to "kick cancer in the pie hole like it throughly deserves".

DWTS Samuel Johnson Jorja Freeman Grand Finale Winner 2019

Love Your Sister was the charity famously founded by Samuel in 2012, after Connie Johnson dared her younger brother to unicycle around the country in the face of her terminal diagnosis with breast cancer.

Determined to vanquish all cancers with hard science, Samuel stated that this hefty donation would pay for a research assistant for nine months. It also sees the amount of money raised to date for Love Your Sister creep closer to the $10 million mark.

Even though Courtney Act was on the top of the leaderboard it was Samuel who took home the top prize when viewer votes and judges' scores were combined. Courtney danced her way to runner up, ahead of Constance Hall who waltzed into third place.

On the final remarks on our top three stars performances, the judges acknowledged everyone’s hard work over the past three months with a special shout out to the professional dancers, teaching beginners and pulling together multiple routines every week.

Sharna congratulated the winning pair and summarised everyone's thoughts by saying: "It's magical what you've done this season, especially you Jorja. Samuel, you wear your heart on your sleeve. You're real, you're raw and the ultimate showman."

Check out Samuel's journey throughout his time on Dancing With The Stars.

Dancing With The Stars Judges' Scores Leaderboard
NEXT STORY

Dancing With The Stars Judges' Scores Leaderboard

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dancing With The Stars Judges' Scores Leaderboard

Dancing With The Stars Judges' Scores Leaderboard

How exactly did our stars perform this week? The judges' scores leaderboard shows who's cha-cha-ing their way to the top and whose moves could use a little work
Why You Should See Gene Kelly: The Legacy Show

Why You Should See Gene Kelly: The Legacy Show

Widow of the late Hollywood legend Gene Kelly, Patricia Ward Kelly is visiting Australia with the acclaimed tour, Gene Kelly: The Legacy Show
How To Vote For Your Favourite Celeb

How To Vote For Your Favourite Celeb

Find out all the details about how to vote once the voting lines open.
Australia, It's Time To Meet Your Dancing Stars

Australia, It's Time To Meet Your Dancing Stars

10's Dancing With The Stars premieres Sunday, 9 February at 7.30pm, and we can finally reveal the star-studded line-up of celebrities who'll be hitting the D-floor!
Join The Dancing With The Stars Audience 2020

Join The Dancing With The Stars Audience 2020

Are you ready to rumba? Join the Dancing With The Stars audience in 2020 and get a front row seat to all the glitz and glamour!