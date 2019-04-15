Celebrity Charities: Here’s Why Your Fave Celeb Is On The Dancefloor

Cassandra

For those suffering life-limiting illnesses, living out their life in comfort is of the highest importance. Palliative Care Australia's mission is to influence, foster and promote the delivery of quality palliative care for all.

Constance

Rafiki Mwema's mission is to support very young girls and boys in Kenya who have suffered huge trauma. The charity works with families, communities, schools, and government officials to ensure cycles of abuse are broken.

As a mother of five, Constance Hall works very closely with Rafiki Mwema to support around 70 children who are victims of sexual abuse.

Courtney

Black Rainbow supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI people who are homeless, fleeing domestic violence or leaving the justice system. This not-for-profit advocates suicide prevention and offers mental health support for Australia’s Indigenous LGBTQI community.

Curtly

When a seriously ill child’s life consists of hospital visits and painful treatments, Starlight tries to help them momentarily forget their illnesses and rediscover some childhood joy.

Denise

Dementia Australia is a unified, national peak body for people of all ages, living with all forms of dementia. Dementia Australia advocate for the needs of people living with dementia, and for their families and carers, and provide support services, education and information for all.

Dementia is a cause close to Denise’s heart, having cared for her mother who suffered Alzheimer’s.

Jett

Sunflowers For Jess supports a young lifesaver named Jess Collins who broke her neck in a paddleboard accident and now lives her life as a quadriplegic.

Jett is a close friend of Jess and aims to raise awareness and empower other people in similar circumstances.

Jimmy

Very Special Kids cares for children with life-threatening conditions by providing a children’s hospice and professional family support services. This children’s charity helps more than 900 families across Victoria who have a child with a life-threatening illness.

Jimmy works closely with Very Special Kids as his nephew requires 24-hour care with support from this charity.

Michelle

The Black Dog Institute is dedicated to understanding, preventing and treating mental illness. The Black Dog Institute’s mission is to enable mentally healthier lives through innovations in science, medicine, education, public policy and knowledge translation.

Michelle has previously supported the charity to raise awareness around the important connection between physical and mental health.

Miguel

R U OK?’s mission is to create a world where all people are protected from suicide by inspiring and empowering everyone in society to meaningfully connect with each other and offer support to those who are struggling.

Following the recent and tragic deaths of two Australian chefs, Miguel wants to raise awareness around those working in hospitality who are really struggling with mental health.

Olympia

Polished Man believes in a world where no child suffers from violence. The charity encourages men to paint one fingernail to represent the one in five children who experience violence.

Money raised for this charity goes towards trauma prevention and trauma recovery programs for children who are at risk or have suffered violence.

Samuel

Love Your Sister is a million-strong village of everyday Aussies committed to vanquishing all cancers with hard science.

Samuel founded the cancer charity Love Your Sister alongside his late sister, Connie. The charity began when Connie dared Samuel to ride around Australia on a unicycle, following her terminal cancer diagnosis.