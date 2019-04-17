Dancing With The Stars

Australia Meet Your Final Three

Who will be crowned the 2019 champion of Dancing With The Stars?

There’s been blood, sweat and a whole lotta tears as our celebrities have been putting in the hard yards to make it to the finish line.

But it’s not over just yet! The Mirror Ball Trophy is looking for a new home.

Between you and our expert panel of judges, it’s been decided that Constance Hall, Courtney Act and Samuel Johnson will be gracing the stage as the final three in the ultimate Season Finale.

So what’s the prize?

Our King or Queen of the dancefloor will walk home with the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, while $50,000 will be donated to their chosen charity!

Grant Denyer Amanda Keller Dancing With The Stars 2019

Which charities are they supporting?

Constance is supporting Rafiki Mwema; a charity that cares for young girls and boys in Kenya that have suffered huge trauma.

Courtney is dancing for Black Rainbow; a not-for-profit that supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI people.

And finally, Samuel is supporting cancer charity Love Your Sister, which he founded with his late sister, Connie.

Find out more about the charities each celebrity supported this season.

What can we expect?

It won’t just be shiny shoes, dazzling costumes, and show-stopping performances, our eliminated celebrities and their pro partners will be back to join the final three on stage!

Who will walk away with the Mirror Ball Trophy?

