Shall We Dance? Australia, Meet Your 2019 Stars

It’s official! Get your dancing shoes on because Dancing With The Stars is coming Monday 18 February

The greatest show on earth, Dancing With The Stars is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever! Joining Samuel Johnson, Sir Curtly Ambrose and Cassandra Thorburn are another eight illustrious hopefuls that will be rhinestoned and sequined within an inch of their lives, ready to deliver the sparkliest season yet.

From fitness moguls and chefs to comedians and lifesavers, will they have what it takes to shimmy, sparkle and spin their way to dancing glory, all in the name of charity?

Courtney Act | Pop singer, Entertainer and Reality TV Personality 

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 runner-up and UK Celebrity Big Brother winner, Courtney Act, will be the first male star in Australian Dancing With The Stars’ history to be partnered with a male professional dancer. While Shane Jenek will undertake rehearsals, when it comes to the stage, his drag pseudonym Courtney will be taking charge.

Michelle Bridges | Fitness Expert

Next up is fitness expert Michelle Bridges. Never one to shy away from a good boogie on the dancefloor, Michelle admits that at a recent wedding she busted her shoe but didn’t let that stop her! Off came the shoes and she danced the rest of the night away – no wardrobe malfunction is going to stop her!

Constance Hall | Author and Social Media Sensation

The “mummy blogger” has a strong online following (we’re talking 1 million-plus Facebook followers) and now she’s ready to be strong competition on the dancefloor! But that didn’t stop her from being a bit surprised about being chosen for the show: “I was surprised when first approached but then I realised ‘no of course they want me there, everyone needs someone to laugh at.’ That’s their angle so I’ll give it to them.”

Denise Scott | Comedian, TV presenter and Actor

The hilarious Denise Scott is stepping out from behind the Studio 10 desk and sparkling her dance shoes in preparation for the competition, and doesn’t think her age should automatically categorise her as an underdog: “Surely being the oldest in something doesn’t make you an underdog, it just makes you old.”

Jimmy Rees (aka Jimmy Giggle) | Children’s Presenter 

Jimmy Rees is dancing his way from popular children’s TV show, Giggle and Hoot, to take a shot at the dancefloor, and his family are a little bit excited about it: “My family are very excited; I think they have high expectations for me, which I’m trying to lower.”

Olympia Valance | Actress 

From the dramatic AFL field of Playing For Keeps to the dancefloor, Olympia Valance may be new to busting a move on the dancefloor but is ready to give it a red hot crack. Because, and we quote, “How cool would it be to whip out a freaking tango at a salsa bar?”. We couldn’t agree more, Olympia.

Jett Kenny | Competitive Lifesaver and Model

Jett Kenny had a great piece of advice from his sister who has danced her whole life: “Go and get basic dance lessons.” So what does Jett do? He joins Dancing With The Stars! Who doesn’t like a little challenge?

Jett Kenny may look a little familiar - because he’s I’m A Celebrity’s and Olympic Gold Medalist Lisa Curry’s son.

Miguel Maestre | Chef and TV Presenter 

He’s the star of the kitchen on The Living Room and now everyone’s favourite Spanish chef is going to give Dancing a crack! “Everyone is looking at me like this bowl of jamón rolling around the dancefloor!”. He won’t be feeling too far from home though, with his Living Room co-host and Dancing alumni, Amanda Keller, hosting alongside Grant Denyer.

