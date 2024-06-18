Daddy's Home 2

Daddy's Home 2
PG | Movies

Air Date: Tue 18 Jun 2024

Dusty's macho dad and Brad's gentle father join forces to make Christmas perfect for the kids by taking them to a luxury resort for a fun-filled getaway that turns into a hilariously chaotic adventure

2017

About the Show

Dusty and Brad intend on providing their children with the perfect Christmas. However, their plans get ruined when their fathers decide to visit them simultaneously.