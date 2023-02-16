Shows
Cup of Nations
Spain vs Jamaica Mini Match
NC
|
Sport
Details
Extended highlights from the Cup of Nations as Spain vs Jamaica
Add to my Shows
Share
Full Matches
Extras
Fixtures
Articles
Highlights
23 mins
Matildas vs Spain Mini Match
Extended highlights from the Cup of Nations as Matildas vs Spain
3 mins
Matildas vs Spain Highlights
Highlights from the Cup of Nations as Matildas vs Spain
20 mins
Jamaica vs Czechia Mini Match
Extended highlights from the Cup of Nations as Matildas vs Czechia
3 mins
Jamaica vs Czechia Highlights
Highlights from the Cup of Nations as Jamaica vs Czechia
17 mins
Matildas vs Czechia Mini Match
Extended highlights from the Cup of Nations as Matildas vs Czechia
3 mins
Matildas vs Czechia Highlights
Highlights from the Cup of Nations as Matildas vs Czechia
19 mins
Spain vs Jamaica Mini Match
Extended highlights from the Cup of Nations as Spain vs Jamaica
3 mins
Spain vs Jamaica Highlights
Highlights from the Cup of Nations as Spain vs Jamaica
Articles
Cup of Nations Fixtures
Watch the Cup of Nations live across 10 Play and Paramount+
Cup of Nations: The Rundown
Watch all the action from the Cup of Nations campaign live across Network 10 and Paramount+
Cup of Nations: Ultimate Guide
Watch all the action from the CommBank Matildas' Cup of Nations campaign live and free on 10 Play in February
Australia, Czechia, Jamaica and Spain confirm squads for the Cup of Nations
All four squads to compete in the Cup of Nations this month have been confirmed, with Spain locking in their team to travel to Australia overnight
Our history against our opponents for the Cup of Nations
The CommBank Matildas are locked in to meet Czechia, Spain and Jamaica next month in the Cup of Nations, we go through our history against our three opponents.
A closer look at our opponents for the Cup of Nations
The CommBank Matildas are set to face Czechia, Spain and Jamaica in the Cup of Nations early this year.
Jamaica squad locked in for the Cup of Nations
Jamaica's coach Lorne Donaldson has named a 24-player squad for the upcoming Cup of Nations, set to kick off in February!
‘Cup Of Nations’ Returns Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
CommBank Matildas feature in the ‘Cup of Nations’ on home soil in February 2023
