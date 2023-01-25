Our history against our opponents for the Cup of Nations

Australia plays Czechia first in the tournament, a side we have previously played twice on the international level. While Spain and Jamaica make up the last two fixtures, having only played each team once.

Czechia

Our first opponent of the 2023 Cup of Nations, is 28th-ranked Czechia. The side held the reigning Euro Champions, England, and reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup Champions, USA, to 0-0 draws in 2022.

We have previously met the European side twice in 'A' internationals, our first meeting back in the 2000 Australia Cup, meeting the side at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

Anissa Tann, Julie Murray and Sharon Black all found the back of the net in the second half to record a 3-0 win in our first meeting with Czechia. Australia would finish third in the tournament after facing defeat against the USA and Sweden.

The next time we faced Czechia was during the 2015 Cyprus Women's Cup, taking on one another in the fifth-placed match in Paralimni.

An eight-goal thriller was in store as the two sides battled for fifth place at the annual tournament, with the Matildas seeing six different goalscorers find the back of the net.

In what was just the second meeting between the countries, it was a frenetic opening 20 minutes to the game with three goals and a missed penalty, Czechia going ahead in just the 5th minute through midfielder Pavla Benýrová.

Katrina Gorry restored parity just three minutes after Czechia's opener, with Emily Van Egmond and Lisa De Vanna also finding the back of the net in the first half to send Australia into the break 3-1 up.

Michelle Heyman, Clare Polkinghorne and Ashleigh Sykes added their name to the scoresheet in the second stanza, ending the game 6-1.

Spain

Our one and only meeting with European giants Spain came during an international friendly last year, going down 7-0 to the Euro 2022 quarter-finalists.

The game saw Spain take the lead just before the break, with a long-range strike from Aitana Bonmatí beating Teagan Micah in Australia's goals.

Six goals in the second half saw the side head into the Euros on a high, defeated in the quarter-final stage of the tournament, falling in extra time to eventual champions England.

Jamaica

Our last opponent of the 2023 Cup of Nations, is 44th-ranked Jamaica, a side we have faced only once on the international stage.

The Reggae Girlz and Australia's first meeting came at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in the group stage, where Australia secured their spot in the knockout stage after a 4-1 win over the Caribbean side.

Sam Kerr scored all four goals in the meeting, making history as the first Australian footballer — male or female — to score a hat-trick at a World Cup tournament and the tenth footballer to score four goals.

A do-or-die match in Grenoble, with Australia's chances at finishing in the top two in Group C on the line, the skipper opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the encounter.

Just minutes later Kerr was on the end of a Gorry cross, putting Australia 2-0 up heading into the break. The Reggae Girlz came out of the break firing, with Havana Solaun making history for her side, scoring their first-ever goal in a FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kerr added two more to her tally for the night, securing a second-place finish in the group and named Player of the Match for her efforts.

Credit: Football Australia

