Jamaica squad locked in for the Cup of Nations

The Reggae Girlz squad features some new faces, along with 16 players that helped the side qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship.
We take you through the side that will be travelling to Australia for the upcoming tournament.
Goalkeepers
Liya Brooks, Sydney Schneider and Rebecca Spencer
Donaldson has named three young keepers to his squad, with Schneider the only keeper that appeared at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Brooks featured during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship for her country, starting in all five of Jamaica's games during the tournament and helping her side to a quarter-final finish.
Schneider appeared for Jamaica during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, making a memorable penalty save to deny Marta's attempt.
Lastly, Spencer is a familiar face to WSL fans, making 41 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur while she made her debut for the Reggae Girlz in 2021 after previously representing England at the youth level.
Defenders
Deneisha Blackwood, Satara Murray, Vyan Sampson, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Siobhan Wilson and Victoria Williams
Victoria Williams receives her first call-up for Jamaica, the defender who has previously played for England at the youth level and currently plies her trade at Brighton alongside Lydia Williams, where she captains the Seagulls side.
The Swaby sisters, Allyson and Chantelle, both featured for Jamaica during their inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup appearance, with 47 caps between them.
Murray, Sampson and Wilson only have a handful of appearances between them, with Donaldson opting to bring in some younger players to give them a chance to prove themselves before the Reggae Girlz kick off their World Cup campaign against France at Sydney Football Stadium.
Midfielders
Rachel Jones, Trudi Carter, Peyton McNamara, Havana Solaun, Drew Spence, Paige Bailey-Gayle and Tiernny Wiltshire
Carter and Spence both found the back of the net during Jamaica's qualification run, both on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win over Haiti.
Solaun has the most caps of the midfielders named to the squad, having played 14 times for her country and making history when she scored the first goal for Jamaica in their final group stage game of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, a 4-1 loss to Australia.
Forwards
Jody Brown, Atlanta Primus, Cheyna Matthews, Khadija Shaw, Kameron Simmonds, Kiki Van Zanten and Solai Washington
Jamaica's top goalscorer and captain, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, headlines the forward contingent, named in the squad for the upcoming Cup of Nations off the back of a standout performance in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship and a strong start to the season with Manchester City.
Another player to watch out for during the Cup of Nations is Kiki Van Zanten, the forward who is currently going into her senior year at the University of Notre Dame, scored her debut goal, a matchwinner against Costa Rica to grant Jamaica a third-place finish and ensure back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup appearances.
The forward previously represented the USA at the U15 and U17 levels before making the move to Jamacia's senior national team.
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Paige BAILEY-GAYLE
|Midfielder
|Crystal Palace
|Deneisha BLACKWOOD
|Defender
|GPSO 92 Issy
|Liya BROOKS
|Goalkeeper
|Hawaii Surf
|Jody BROWN
|Forward
|Florida State
|Trudi CARTER
|Midfielder
|Unattached
|Rachel JOHNS
|Midfielder
|University of North Carolina
|Cheyna MATTHEWS
|Forward
|Unattached
|Peyton MCNAMARA
|Midfielder
|Ohio State
|Satara MURRAY
|Defender
|Racing Louisville
|Atlanta PRIMUS
|Forward
|London City Lionesses
|Vyan SAMPSON
|Defender
|Heart of Midlothian
|Sydney SCHNEIDER
|Goalkeeper
|AC Sparta Prague
|Khadija SHAW
|Forward
|Manchester City
|Kameron SIMMONDS
|Forward
|University of Tennessee
|Havana SOLAUN
|Midfielder
|Houston Dash
|Drew SPENCE
|Midfielder
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Rebecca SPENCER
|Goalkeeper
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Allyson SWABY
|Defender
|Angel City FC
|Chantelle SWABY
|Defender
|FC Fleury 91
|Kiki VAN ZANTEN
|Forward
|Notre Dame
|Solai WASHINGTON
|Forward
|Concorde Fire SC
|Victoria WILLIAMS
|Defender
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Siobhan WILSON
|Defender
|Birmingham City
|Tiernny WILTSHIRE
|Midfielder
|Unattached
