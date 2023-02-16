Cup of Nations: The Rundown

Don't miss a minute of the upcoming Cup of Nations with all of the CommBank Matildas matches live and free on 10 Play with the remaining fixtures available to watch live on Paramount+.

Tony Gustavsson' side return to action for the first time this year after finishing last year on a high with wins against Sweden and Thailand.

They will be looking to put their best foot forward as they host the Cup of Nations - coming up against Czechia, Spain and Jamaica from Thursday, 16 February.

All eyes will be on our Matildas stars as they gear up for their final preparations ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on home soil in July.

Watch: Cup of Nations Preview Show

Find out more about the Matildas' opponents below as they prepare to showcase their skills in Gosford and Western Sydney before closing out the campaign in Newcastle.

Check out the Ultimate Guide below to find out more about the teams competing in this year's edition of the Cup of Nations plus don't forget to check out the fixtures for all the latest information.

UPDATED: Catch up with highlights from the first match day of the Cup of Nations.

Watch: Matildas vs Czechia Highlights

Watch: Spain vs Jamaica Highlights

Cup of Nations: Ultimate Guide

Cup of Nations Fixtures

Cup of Nations Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023