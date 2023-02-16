Cup of Nations Fixtures

| Date
|Time (AEDT)
| Event
| Round
| Location
|Watch
|15 Feb
|2230-2300
|Matildas Magazine Show
|Cup of Nations Preview
|-
|Watch Now
|16 Feb
|1600-1820, kick off 1610
|Spain vs Jamaica
|Cup of Nations
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Mini Match
|16 Feb
|1830-2140, kick off 1910
|Matildas vs Czechia
|Cup of Nations
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|19 Feb
|1440-1700, kick off 1450
|Jamaica vs Czechia
|Cup of Nations
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live on Paramount+
|19 Feb
|1730-2030, kick off 1800
|Matildas vs Spain
|Cup of Nations
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|22 Feb
|1420-1700, kick off 1430
|Czechia vs Spain
|Cup of Nations
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Watch live on Paramount+
|22 Feb
|1830-2140, kick off 1910
|Matildas vs Jamaica
|Cup of Nations
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+