Cup of Nations Fixtures

Watch the Cup of Nations live across 10 Play and Paramount+

 Date Time  (AEDT)  Event  Round  Location Watch
15 Feb 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show Cup of Nations Preview - Watch Now
16 Feb 1600-1820, kick off 1610 Spain vs Jamaica Cup of Nations Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Mini Match
16 Feb 1830-2140, kick off 1910 Matildas vs Czechia Cup of Nations Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
19 Feb 1440-1700, kick off 1450 Jamaica vs Czechia Cup of Nations CommBank Stadium Watch live on Paramount+
19 Feb 1730-2030, kick off 1800 Matildas vs Spain Cup of Nations CommBank Stadium Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
22 Feb 1420-1700, kick off 1430 Czechia vs Spain Cup of Nations McDonald Jones Stadium Watch live on Paramount+
22 Feb 1830-2140, kick off 1910 Matildas vs Jamaica Cup of Nations McDonald Jones Stadium Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
Cup of Nations: The Rundown
Cup of Nations: The Rundown

Watch all the action from the Cup of Nations campaign live across Network 10 and Paramount+
Australia, Czechia, Jamaica and Spain confirm squads for the Cup of Nations

All four squads to compete in the Cup of Nations this month have been confirmed, with Spain locking in their team to travel to Australia overnight
Our history against our opponents for the Cup of Nations

The CommBank Matildas are locked in to meet Czechia, Spain and Jamaica next month in the Cup of Nations, we go through our history against our three opponents.
A closer look at our opponents for the Cup of Nations

The CommBank Matildas are set to face Czechia, Spain and Jamaica in the Cup of Nations early this year.
Cup of Nations: Ultimate Guide

Watch all the action from the CommBank Matildas' Cup of Nations campaign live and free on 10 Play in February