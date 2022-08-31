CSI: Miami

CSI: Miami - S9 Ep. 5
MA15+ | Drama

Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022Expires: in 12 months

Horatio finds a confused, disoriented man in the Everglades next to a buried severed head, and soon discovers that the man may have committed the crime while in a dream-like trance.

S9 Ep. 1 - Fallen

S9 Ep. 1 - Fallen

Cardoza is killed by professor Starling's gas attack in the crime lab, but the ensuing investigation proves that he had an accomplice in the attack.

S9 Ep. 2 - Sudden Death

S9 Ep. 2 - Sudden Death

Just days before the professional draft, a star college quarterback becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation when the bottle girl at a night club is found dead in his cabana.

S9 Ep. 3 - See No Evil

S9 Ep. 3 - See No Evil

A blind man is the police's only witness in a kidnapping case, but he winds up pointing the finger at a familiar face who was supposedly in prison at the time of the abduction.

S9 Ep. 4 - Manhunt

S9 Ep. 4 - Manhunt

Memmo Fierro, the man who killed Horatio's wife and Delko's sister, escapes during a prison break, and is on a mission to find his daughter, who has been placed in foster care.

S9 Ep. 5 - Sleepless In Miami

S9 Ep. 5 - Sleepless In Miami

S9 Ep. 6 - Reality Kills

S9 Ep. 6 - Reality Kills

One of the stars of a popular reality television show is killed, and based on the evidence, all of her co-stars are prime suspects.

S9 Ep. 7 - On The Hook

S9 Ep. 7 - On The Hook

The team is on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting a bookmaker.

S9 Ep. 8 - Happy Birthday

S9 Ep. 8 - Happy Birthday

A pregnant woman is found badly beaten, and the unborn child's life is in danger. The investigation uncovers a complex conspiracy involving several angry parties.

Season 9