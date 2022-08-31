CSI: Miami

CSI: Miami - S8 Ep. 18
M | Drama

Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022Expires: in 12 months

An Iranian man is burned to death. The prime suspects include Horatio's son Kyle's army buddy Brian, who is on military furlough, as well as Brian's girlfriend, who was the victim's daughter.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 1 - Out Of Time

As Delko fights for his life once again, he flashes back to 1997 and the case that helped launch his career as a CSI.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 2 - Hostile Takeover

A man desperate for justice creates a hostage situation at the Miami/Dade Police Department, and Horatio looks into his claims.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 3 - Csi Miami Bolt Action

A "cougar" is romantically connected to three victims who were electrocuted during a beach volleyball tournament.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 4 - In Plane Sight

An investment broker who stole millions is found dead in his plane, and the investigation reveals no shortage of people who wanted to kill him-but none of the money he stole.

image-placeholder41 mins

S8 Ep. 5 - Bad Seed

While investigating an e. coli-related death, the team finds itself stonewalled by a powerful corporate interest, and the case takes a serious emotional toll on Delko.

image-placeholder41 mins

S8 Ep. 6 - Dude, Where's My Groom?

Two groomsmen are found handcuffed together in a fountain and covered with blood. The groom is also missing, but does the blood belong to him?

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 7 - Bone Voyage

Horatio Caine calls Las Vegas CSI Dr. Ray Langston to come to Miami when a severed leg found in the Everglades is discovered to belong to a girl who went missing in Las Vegas a week earlier.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 8 - Point Of Impact

The team investigates the scene of a fatal auto accident, but struggle to determine who was ultimately responsible and who was behind the wheel.

Season 8