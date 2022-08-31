CSI: Miami

CSI: Miami - S8 Ep. 15
M | Drama

Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022Expires: in 12 months

A dead body falls from the sky, and the team discovers that he had been a passenger on a private commercial space flight.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 1 - Out Of Time

As Delko fights for his life once again, he flashes back to 1997 and the case that helped launch his career as a CSI.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 2 - Hostile Takeover

A man desperate for justice creates a hostage situation at the Miami/Dade Police Department, and Horatio looks into his claims.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 3 - Csi Miami Bolt Action

A "cougar" is romantically connected to three victims who were electrocuted during a beach volleyball tournament.

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 4 - In Plane Sight

An investment broker who stole millions is found dead in his plane, and the investigation reveals no shortage of people who wanted to kill him-but none of the money he stole.

image-placeholder41 mins

S8 Ep. 5 - Bad Seed

While investigating an e. coli-related death, the team finds itself stonewalled by a powerful corporate interest, and the case takes a serious emotional toll on Delko.

image-placeholder41 mins

S8 Ep. 6 - Dude, Where's My Groom?

Two groomsmen are found handcuffed together in a fountain and covered with blood. The groom is also missing, but does the blood belong to him?

image-placeholder42 mins

S8 Ep. 7 - Bone Voyage

Horatio Caine calls Las Vegas CSI Dr. Ray Langston to come to Miami when a severed leg found in the Everglades is discovered to belong to a girl who went missing in Las Vegas a week earlier.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 8 - Point Of Impact

The team investigates the scene of a fatal auto accident, but struggle to determine who was ultimately responsible and who was behind the wheel.

Season 8