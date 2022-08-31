CSI: Miami - S8 Ep. 14

Episodes
S8 Ep. 1 - Out Of Time
As Delko fights for his life once again, he flashes back to 1997 and the case that helped launch his career as a CSI.
S8 Ep. 2 - Hostile Takeover
A man desperate for justice creates a hostage situation at the Miami/Dade Police Department, and Horatio looks into his claims.
S8 Ep. 3 - Csi Miami Bolt Action
A "cougar" is romantically connected to three victims who were electrocuted during a beach volleyball tournament.
S8 Ep. 4 - In Plane Sight
An investment broker who stole millions is found dead in his plane, and the investigation reveals no shortage of people who wanted to kill him-but none of the money he stole.
S8 Ep. 5 - Bad Seed
While investigating an e. coli-related death, the team finds itself stonewalled by a powerful corporate interest, and the case takes a serious emotional toll on Delko.
S8 Ep. 6 - Dude, Where's My Groom?
Two groomsmen are found handcuffed together in a fountain and covered with blood. The groom is also missing, but does the blood belong to him?
S8 Ep. 7 - Bone Voyage
Horatio Caine calls Las Vegas CSI Dr. Ray Langston to come to Miami when a severed leg found in the Everglades is discovered to belong to a girl who went missing in Las Vegas a week earlier.