CSI: Miami

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

CSI: Miami - S7 Ep. 7
M | Drama

Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022Expires: in 12 months

A man is found handcuffed and stabbed in his hotel room, while a prank at the lab causes a rift in the CSI team and threatens their investigation

Episodes
Home

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder42 mins

S7 Ep. 1 - Resurrection

As the team searches for the person who shot Horatio at the airport, several suspects quickly emerge, and one of them is a member of H's own group.

image-placeholder42 mins

S7 Ep. 2 - Won't Get Fueled Again

A new medical examiner joins the team and immediately catches Delko's eye, as the investigation of a burned corpse at a beach party leads CSI to a fuel smuggling ring with ties to human trafficking

image-placeholder41 mins

S7 Ep. 3 - And How Does That Make You Kill?

When the daughter of Delko's therapist is murdered, Horatio and the CSI team must find the killer before Delko's darkest secrets are exposed.

image-placeholder42 mins

S7 Ep. 4 - Raging Cannibal

A savage double murder in the Everglades pits Horatio and the team against the brute force of Miami's Russian mob.

image-placeholder42 mins

S7 Ep. 5 - Bombshell

When the CSIs investigate a murder in Miami's hippest fashion boutique, Horatio discovers that Julia's instability has turned her into a ticking bomb.

image-placeholder42 mins

S7 Ep. 6 - Wrecking Crew

A 200-foot crane crashes into a Miami high rise, putting Calleigh and Delko in jeopardy and killing Horatio's best hope of catching a renowned crime boss.

image-placeholder42 mins

S7 Ep. 7 - Cheating Death

A man is found handcuffed and stabbed in his hotel room, while a prank at the lab causes a rift in the CSI team and threatens their investigation

image-placeholder41 mins

S7 Ep. 8 - Gone Baby Gone

When a murderer kidnaps an innocent baby, Horatio and the team must find him before the child becomes his next victim.

Season 7