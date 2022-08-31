CSI: Miami - S7 Ep. 20

Episodes
S7 Ep. 1 - Resurrection
As the team searches for the person who shot Horatio at the airport, several suspects quickly emerge, and one of them is a member of H's own group.
S7 Ep. 2 - Won't Get Fueled Again
A new medical examiner joins the team and immediately catches Delko's eye, as the investigation of a burned corpse at a beach party leads CSI to a fuel smuggling ring with ties to human trafficking
S7 Ep. 3 - And How Does That Make You Kill?
When the daughter of Delko's therapist is murdered, Horatio and the CSI team must find the killer before Delko's darkest secrets are exposed.
S7 Ep. 4 - Raging Cannibal
A savage double murder in the Everglades pits Horatio and the team against the brute force of Miami's Russian mob.
S7 Ep. 5 - Bombshell
When the CSIs investigate a murder in Miami's hippest fashion boutique, Horatio discovers that Julia's instability has turned her into a ticking bomb.
S7 Ep. 6 - Wrecking Crew
A 200-foot crane crashes into a Miami high rise, putting Calleigh and Delko in jeopardy and killing Horatio's best hope of catching a renowned crime boss.
S7 Ep. 7 - Cheating Death
A man is found handcuffed and stabbed in his hotel room, while a prank at the lab causes a rift in the CSI team and threatens their investigation