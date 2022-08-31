CSI: Miami - S6 Ep. 21

Episodes
S6 Ep. 1 - Dangerous Son
Horatio investigates the murder of a probation officer and soon comes to believe that one of the chief suspects in the crime may be a son he never knew he had.
S6 Ep. 2 - Cyber-Lebrity
Horatio hires Ryan to protect a teen girl who is being stalked after becoming an Internet celebrity, but it's Horatio's life that is placed in danger when information about him is leaked on the Web.
S6 Ep. 3 - Inside Out
Horatio goes on a manhunt to find two criminals who escaped from a prison bus after their arraignment. However, he also learns that his son's life is in danger in prison.
S6 Ep. 4 - Bang, Bang, Your Debt
The CSIs uncover evidence that Tim Speedle may still be alive while investigating the mysterious death of a college student who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a car fire.
S6 Ep. 5 - Deep Freeze
Robbery appears to be the motive when a legendary football hero is stabbed to death, but the case hits a snag when the lab can't take the body because of the victim's wish to be cryogenically frozen.
S6 Ep. 6 - Sunblock
A man is killed during an eclipse. Twelve hours later, a woman is murdered in similar fashion and Horatio suspects that he may be dealing with a serial killer who targets his victims only at night.
S6 Ep. 7 - Chain Reaction
A model is electrocuted on a runway, and CSI discovers that the case is connected to a heroin smuggling ring involving a designer and the prisoner who held Horatio's son hostage.