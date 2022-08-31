CSI: Miami

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

CSI: Miami - S6 Ep. 13
M | Drama

Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022Expires: in 12 months

The mother of Horatio's child surfaces and becomes a prime suspect in her husband's murder. She also comes under suspicion when the witness in Kyle's trial suddenly disappears before she can testify.

Episodes
Home

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder41 mins

S6 Ep. 1 - Dangerous Son

Horatio investigates the murder of a probation officer and soon comes to believe that one of the chief suspects in the crime may be a son he never knew he had.

image-placeholder40 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - Cyber-Lebrity

Horatio hires Ryan to protect a teen girl who is being stalked after becoming an Internet celebrity, but it's Horatio's life that is placed in danger when information about him is leaked on the Web.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Inside Out

Horatio goes on a manhunt to find two criminals who escaped from a prison bus after their arraignment. However, he also learns that his son's life is in danger in prison.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Bang, Bang, Your Debt

The CSIs uncover evidence that Tim Speedle may still be alive while investigating the mysterious death of a college student who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a car fire.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 5 - Deep Freeze

Robbery appears to be the motive when a legendary football hero is stabbed to death, but the case hits a snag when the lab can't take the body because of the victim's wish to be cryogenically frozen.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Sunblock

A man is killed during an eclipse. Twelve hours later, a woman is murdered in similar fashion and Horatio suspects that he may be dealing with a serial killer who targets his victims only at night.

image-placeholder42 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - Chain Reaction

A model is electrocuted on a runway, and CSI discovers that the case is connected to a heroin smuggling ring involving a designer and the prisoner who held Horatio's son hostage.

image-placeholder41 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - Permanent Vacation

In what appears to be a gang initiation gone wrong, a family vacation turns deadly when a couple's son is murdered and the parents take justice into their own hands.

Season 6