CSI: Miami - S10 Ep. 11

Episodes
S10 Ep. 1 - Countermeasures
Horatio saves Natalia and sets out to track down Randy North before serial killer Jack Toller strikes again. However, a seriously-wounded Horatio begins having visions of his dead wife Marisol.
S10 Ep. 2 - Stiff
The team tries to figure out who killed a male escort who was found in a hotel cabana.
S10 Ep. 3 - Blown Away
Solving the death of a Dade University co-ed becomes complicated when the crime scene is destroyed by a tornado, but the investigation soon focuses on a team of storm chasers.
S10 Ep. 4 - Look Who's Taunting
The team races against time to catch a sadistic man who is torturing and killing prostitutes before he kills his latest victim.
S10 Ep. 5 - Killer Regrets
Horatio turns to prisoner Memmo Fiero for help as he tries to find a notorious Mala Noche assassin who has targeted a Mexican sheriff and her family.
S10 Ep. 6 - By The Book
The team investigates the bizarre death of a housekeeper in the island mansion that belongs to a famed vampire novelist.
S10 Ep. 7 - Sinner Takes All
A masked robber crashes into an illegal high-stakes poker game, leaving a Hollywood producer dead. But the evidence suggests that he was killed by a hidden second accomplice.