CSI: Miami

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

CSI: Miami - S10 Ep. 10
M | Drama

Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022Expires: in 12 months

The kidnapping of a family from their home leads the team to discover an unlikely connection to a drug dealer recently released from prison.

Episodes
Home

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder42 mins

S10 Ep. 1 - Countermeasures

Horatio saves Natalia and sets out to track down Randy North before serial killer Jack Toller strikes again. However, a seriously-wounded Horatio begins having visions of his dead wife Marisol.

image-placeholder42 mins

S10 Ep. 2 - Stiff

The team tries to figure out who killed a male escort who was found in a hotel cabana.

image-placeholder41 mins

S10 Ep. 3 - Blown Away

Solving the death of a Dade University co-ed becomes complicated when the crime scene is destroyed by a tornado, but the investigation soon focuses on a team of storm chasers.

image-placeholder41 mins

S10 Ep. 4 - Look Who's Taunting

The team races against time to catch a sadistic man who is torturing and killing prostitutes before he kills his latest victim.

image-placeholder41 mins

S10 Ep. 5 - Killer Regrets

Horatio turns to prisoner Memmo Fiero for help as he tries to find a notorious Mala Noche assassin who has targeted a Mexican sheriff and her family.

image-placeholder40 mins

S10 Ep. 6 - By The Book

The team investigates the bizarre death of a housekeeper in the island mansion that belongs to a famed vampire novelist.

image-placeholder42 mins

S10 Ep. 7 - Sinner Takes All

A masked robber crashes into an illegal high-stakes poker game, leaving a Hollywood producer dead. But the evidence suggests that he was killed by a hidden second accomplice.

image-placeholder41 mins

S10 Ep. 8 - Dead Ringer

When another body of a dead woman is found on the beach, Horatio thinks that Esteban Navarro, the "Miami Taunter," has struck again.

Season 10