CSI: Cyber

CSI: Cyber - S2 Ep. 1
M | Drama

Air Date: Fri 1 Oct 2021Expires: in 12 months

D.B. Russell joins the team as the new Director of Next Generation Forensics while they investigate a case of burglary and homicide committed by someone who hacked into the home's security system

Episodes

Season 2

About the Show

In the fourth instalment of the blockbuster CSI franchise, Patricia Arquette stars as Avery Ryan, head of the FBI's Cyber Crime Division, a unit solving illegal activities that live online and play out in the real world.