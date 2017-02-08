Crocamole

EpisodesCrewKids HubRecipesHome
Back

Healthy Weight Week Press Release

Healthy Weight Week Press Release

Network Ten celebrities invite Aussies to take part in Healthy Weight Week

The Dietitians Association of Australia (DAA) has announced that some very famous friends of Network Ten’s children’s cooking show, Crocamole, are getting behind this year’s Australia’s Healthy Weight Week (AHWW) campaign including Miguel Maestre (The Living Room), Grant Denyer (Family Feud), Glen Richards (Shark Tank) and Shannan Ponton (The Biggest Loser Transformed).

Crocamole and the network stars will help launch AHWW starting this week and continuing during AHWW (13-19 February).

The week will focus on getting Australians cooking more meals at home and eating the right foods, in the right portions, as smart ways to help achieve the best weight possible.

Since collaborating on ELEVEN’s pre-school program Crocamole, Network Ten and DAA have worked together to showcase the nutritious foods that Australian kids need for healthy growth and development, in an engaging and fun way.

More at: www.healthyweightweek.com.au

New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake
NEXT STORY

New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    We've got a new channel coming soon - shaken not stirred.
    s2-ep152-rocks-mm-card

    s2-ep152-rocks-mm-card

    Rock Monster Cookies
    S2 EP152 Rocks MM Card

    S2 EP152 Rocks MM Card

    Entertain the kids with these delicious recipes! Recipes are sorted by episode so just scroll to find your favourite recipe.
    S2 EP160 Over and Under MM CARD

    S2 EP160 Over and Under MM CARD

    Entertain the kids with these delicious recipes! Recipes are sorted by episode so just scroll to find your favourite recipe.
    S2 EP159 Story Day MM CARD

    S2 EP159 Story Day MM CARD

    Entertain the kids with these delicious recipes! Recipes are sorted by episode so just scroll to find your favourite recipe.