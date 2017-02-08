Healthy Weight Week Press Release

The Dietitians Association of Australia (DAA) has announced that some very famous friends of Network Ten’s children’s cooking show, Crocamole, are getting behind this year’s Australia’s Healthy Weight Week (AHWW) campaign including Miguel Maestre (The Living Room), Grant Denyer (Family Feud), Glen Richards (Shark Tank) and Shannan Ponton (The Biggest Loser Transformed).

Crocamole and the network stars will help launch AHWW starting this week and continuing during AHWW (13-19 February).

The week will focus on getting Australians cooking more meals at home and eating the right foods, in the right portions, as smart ways to help achieve the best weight possible.

Since collaborating on ELEVEN’s pre-school program Crocamole, Network Ten and DAA have worked together to showcase the nutritious foods that Australian kids need for healthy growth and development, in an engaging and fun way.

More at: www.healthyweightweek.com.au