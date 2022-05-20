"We Have Bakers Walk Into A 'Crime Scene'": Why You Should Be Watching Hit US Show Crime Scene Kitchen

Surmised best by host Joel McHale, the show combines "the non-stop thrills of a cooking competition with the light-hearted fun of an active criminal investigation".

In teams of two, the best bakers from across American must face-off in a two round challenge.

In round one, teams are brought into a fake “active crime scene”, where a dessert has been made. With only two minutes to search the kitchen, the duos must find clues in the form of crumbs, used baking tins and leftover icing to decipher what was made. Once a dessert has been decided on, teams face the challenge of baking it.

Judges Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone taste each team’s dessert, and the team closest in resemblance and flavour to the 'mystery dessert' are given an advantage in round two, also known as the 'showpiece round'.

Round two has teams enter another crime scene kitchen and guess the mystery dish based off new clues. This round, however, has a greater emphasis on “showpieces”, meaning the contestants must create the cake with elaborate designs and features.

The team with the most disappointing cake is sent home, while the other teams get one step closer to winning the $100,000 prize!

Seeing teams bring their different dishes up to the judges, not knowing if they were supposed to bake a tart, a cake or cannolis, makes Crime Scene Kitchen the ultimate guessing game. Combining the mystery of a crime scene with the fast pace of a cooking competition keeps you on the edge of your seat until the mystery cake reveals.

