Crime Scene Kitchen

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Crime Scene Kitchen - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 1 Dec 2021

A culinary guessing game in which bakers must decode what type of dessert was made, when all that's left are a few clues.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes!