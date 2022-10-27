Sign in to watch this video
Crime Scene Kitchen - S1 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Wed 1 Dec 2021
A culinary guessing game in which bakers must decode what type of dessert was made, when all that's left are a few clues.
Season 1
About the Show
Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes!