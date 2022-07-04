Rebecca Bunch has always been wound a little tightly. It’s something that served her well as she has raced up the ladder at her corporate law firm in New York. It may also be why she has no life. So when Rebecca bumps into Josh Chan – her handsome, long-ago summer camp-sweetheart – she knows that it’s a sign. A sign for her to quit her job, drop everything, and move across the country to West Covina, California – where, in a huge, definitely-unrelated coincidence, Josh just happens to live