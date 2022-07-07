Courtney Act Hosts A Twitter Watch Party For Courtney’s Closet

As part of this year’s Pilot Showcase, Courtney Act launched her brand-new series Courtney’s Closet.

An interview series with a twist, Courtney invites extraordinary and well-known Aussies into her closet and transforms them into their ultimate drag fantasy.

As Courtney welcomes her guests into her world of glitz, glamour, sparkles and cinching, they peel back the layers, and we see a new side to them.

In the first episode, Courtney is joined by the hilarious and loveable comedian Luke McGregor whose vulnerability and big heart are just as stunning as his surprising debut in drag.

To celebrate the release of the series, Courtney will be hosting a Twitter watch party, where she’ll be kicking things off at 7 pm AEST on Friday, July 8 and live-tweeting the show on her account, @CourtneyAct with those streaming the episode along with her.

If you can’t make the watch party don’t fret! You can stream Courtney’s Closet exclusively on 10 play on demand.