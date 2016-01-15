A Big Fifth Year for Couch Time

A new location, a new couch mate, lots of special guests… there’s going to be a brand new Couch Time on the screen.



After relocating to a new loft-style apartment, the search begins for Billy Bentley’s new couch mate, after Jessica Skarratt’s departure last year. To keep the couch warm, a variety of ELEVEN personalities will join the show, including Totally Wild’s Alex Battye, Duane Strauss and Kellyn Morris, Toasted TV’s Ollie and Jono and Scope’s Dr Rob.



Tune in at 4pm weekdays and get comfy with Couch Time for your daily dose of pop culture, TV and goss.