Corn and Peg - S1 Ep. 9
Kids
Air Date: Sun 29 May 2022
A Halloween fun house in Farmer Shires Barn helps Corn, Peg, and Clarissa face their fears. Later, Trailblazer Troop members Corn and Peg help new recruit Jordy earn his teamwork badge.
Corn & Peg are a dynamic duo of do-gooders. They are inseparable best friends and this young unicorn and pegasus share unbridled passion, excitement, and enthusiasm to help make their community of Galloping Grove a better place for everyone. Along the way, these steeds do good deeds by practicing kindness and explore a school readiness curriculum with such things like colors, math, health & wellness, directions, and emotional intelligence.