Produced by Endemol Shine Australia, Common Sense features a cast of everyday people from 10 diverse environments across Australia discussing the news of the week and making sense of it all in a light-hearted, honest and hilarious way.

From general news and current affairs to the latest in politics, sport and popular culture, Common Sense brings genuine and immediate reactions that collectively highlight the nation’s unfiltered take and differing points of view on the biggest talking points that week