Comedy

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Tom Gleeson: Lighten Up
M | Comedy

Air Date: Mon 27 Jun 2022

The Gold Logie winner and Hard Quiz host, Tom Gleeson, brings his famed sharp wit and dry humour to his latest one hour special, Lighten Up.

Episodes
Web ExtrasHome

Stand-Up Comedy Specials

Advertisement
image-placeholder60 mins

Celia Pacquola: Let Me Know How It All Works Out

Celia Pacquola has always been obsessed with the future but plans for none of it. Watch it now...you could get hit by a bus tomorrow.

image-placeholder53 mins

Tom Gleeson: Lighten Up

The Gold Logie winner and Hard Quiz host, Tom Gleeson, brings his famed sharp wit and dry humour to his latest one hour special, Lighten Up.

image-placeholder63 mins

Joel Creasey: Fame Whore

Australia's acid tongued prince of comedy, Joel Creasey, takes to the Sydney Opera House stage for a sizzling night of no holds barred, adults only stand-up.

image-placeholder48 mins

Arj Barker: We Need To Talk

Australia's adopted son of comedy Arj Barker, returns to make fun of our obsession with technology, the trials of relationships and how our rage-filled culture is affecting our ability to connect.

image-placeholder50 mins

Steph Tisdall - Identity Steft

Identity Steft is Steph Tisdell's rip-roariously funny show with insights interwoven throughout. Expect the laughs to be fast and deadly, with a mixture of daring, witty, personal and surreal comedy.

image-placeholder57 mins

Lano And Woodley: Lano And Woodley

Freshly inspired mayhem, and a handful of classics from the vault make this an evening of belly laughs. Comedy Legends Lano and Woodley turn bickering banter into an artform

image-placeholder55 mins

Brett Blake: Bogan Genius - Ep. 2

Corey White hilariously explores instances where people have tried to do the right thing, but things have gone unintentionally awry.

image-placeholder46 mins

Brett Blake: Bogan Genius - Ep. 3

Nath Valvo's ability to find the funny side of anything is exceedingly evident with Show Pony, which pokes fun at everything from Melbourne hipsters to the same-sex marriage plebiscite.

Season 1