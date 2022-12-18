Comedy

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Strassman - Itede
M | Comedy

Air Date: Sun 18 Dec 2022Expires: in about 1 month

Join international comedy star David Strassman for this hilarious live performance. iTedE uproariously parodies our technology-laden lives.

Episodes
Web Extras

Stand-Up Comedy Specials

Advertisement
image-placeholder82 mins

Strassman - Itede

Join international comedy star David Strassman for this hilarious live performance. iTedE uproariously parodies our technology-laden lives.

image-placeholder55 mins

Peter Helliar: Loopy

A stranger on a train said to Pete recently that, "Everything you believe is true and the rest is bullshit... and vice versa." Yep, the world is loopy. We should talk about it. 

image-placeholder52 mins

Nath Valvo: I'm Happy For You

Watch Nath Valvo tease smug people for their good life choices. There will be some yelling, some high kicks and a lot of stinging jokes.

image-placeholder52 mins

Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise

What A Surprise takes Hickey's audience on the various points of celebration in her recent past and all the ridiculousness that goes along with them.

image-placeholder59 mins

Tom Ballard: Enough

Tom Ballard's Enough presents a disdain for the modern capitalist dystopia from an understandably disenfranchised young person, weaving it into an hour of cathartic hilarity.

image-placeholder65 mins

Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford: Business With Pleasure

After spending multiple lockdowns together, comedians Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford went on a national tour. Mainly so they could see other people.

image-placeholder60 mins

Celia Pacquola: Let Me Know How It All Works Out

Celia Pacquola has always been obsessed with the future but plans for none of it. Watch it now...you could get hit by a bus tomorrow.

image-placeholder53 mins

Tom Gleeson: Lighten Up

The Gold Logie winner and Hard Quiz host, Tom Gleeson, brings his famed sharp wit and dry humour to his latest one hour special, Lighten Up.

Season 1