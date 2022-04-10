Nath Valvo: Show Pony Live

Stand-Up Comedy Specials
Peter Helliar: Loopy
A stranger on a train said to Pete recently that, "Everything you believe is true and the rest is bullshit... and vice versa." Yep, the world is loopy. We should talk about it.
Sam Taunton: Live From The Enmore Cafe
Sam Taunton hilariously tackles issues facing millennials such as social media anxiety, online dating and friendship groups and generational hurdles like identity, love and family relationships.
Nath Valvo: I'm Happy For You
Watch Nath Valvo tease smug people for their good life choices. There will be some yelling, some high kicks and a lot of stinging jokes.
Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise
What A Surprise takes Hickey's audience on the various points of celebration in her recent past and all the ridiculousness that goes along with them.
Tom Gleeson: Enough
Tom Ballard's Enough presents a disdain for the modern capitalist dystopia from an understandably disenfranchised young person, weaving it into an hour of cathartic hilarity.
Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford: Business With Pleasure
After spending multiple lockdowns together, comedians Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford went on a national tour. Mainly so they could see other people.
Celia Pacquola: Let Me Know How It All Works Out
Celia Pacquola has always been obsessed with the future but plans for none of it. Watch it now...you could get hit by a bus tomorrow.