Lawrence Mooney: Like Literally

Stand-Up Comedy Specials
Celia Pacquola: Let Me Know How It All Works Out
Celia Pacquola has always been obsessed with the future but plans for none of it. Watch it now...you could get hit by a bus tomorrow.
Tom Gleeson: Lighten Up
The Gold Logie winner and Hard Quiz host, Tom Gleeson, brings his famed sharp wit and dry humour to his latest one hour special, Lighten Up.
Joel Creasey: Fame Whore
Australia's acid tongued prince of comedy, Joel Creasey, takes to the Sydney Opera House stage for a sizzling night of no holds barred, adults only stand-up.
Arj Barker: We Need To Talk
Australia's adopted son of comedy Arj Barker, returns to make fun of our obsession with technology, the trials of relationships and how our rage-filled culture is affecting our ability to connect.
Steph Tisdall - Identity Steft
Identity Steft is Steph Tisdell's rip-roariously funny show with insights interwoven throughout. Expect the laughs to be fast and deadly, with a mixture of daring, witty, personal and surreal comedy.
Lano And Woodley: Lano And Woodley
Freshly inspired mayhem, and a handful of classics from the vault make this an evening of belly laughs. Comedy Legends Lano and Woodley turn bickering banter into an artform
Brett Blake: Bogan Genius - Ep. 2
Corey White hilariously explores instances where people have tried to do the right thing, but things have gone unintentionally awry.