Stand-Up Comedy Specials
S1 Ep. 1 - Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise
What A Surprise takes Hickey's audience on the various points of celebration in her recent past and all the ridiculousness that goes along with them.
S1 Ep. 1 - Tom Ballard: Enough
Tom Ballard's Enough presents a disdain for the modern capitalist dystopia from an understandably disenfranchised young person, weaving it into an hour of cathartic hilarity.
S1 Ep. 1 - Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford: Business With Pleasure
After spending multiple lockdowns together, comedians Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford went on a national tour. Mainly so they could see other people.
S1 Ep. 1 - Celia Pacquola: Let Me Know How IT All Works Out
Celia Pacquola has always been obsessed with the future but plans for none of it. Watch it now...you could get hit by a bus tomorrow.
S1 Ep. 1 - Tom Gleeson: Lighten Up
The Gold Logie winner and Hard Quiz host, Tom Gleeson, brings his famed sharp wit and dry humour to his latest one hour special, Lighten Up.
S1 Ep. 1 - Joel Creasy: Fame Whore
Australia's acid tongued prince of comedy, Joel Creasey, takes to the Sydney Opera House stage for a sizzling night of no holds barred, adults only stand-up.
S1 Ep. 1 - Arj Barker - We Need To Talk
Australia's adopted son of comedy Arj Barker, returns to make fun of our obsession with technology, the trials of relationships and how our rage-filled culture is affecting our ability to connect.