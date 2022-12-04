Stand-Up Comedy Specials
John Mulaney: New In Town
In this stand-up special, viewers will find the thoughts and feelings of writer and stand-up comedian John Mulaney: a pleasant, nearly 30 year old man who enjoys making fun of himself and others.
Comedy Central At The Edinburgh Fringe
Edinburgh Festival favourite Jamali Maddix presents the elite in new comedy talent due to perform at this year's Fringe. With performances filmed live before a virtual audience.
Geraldine Hickey: Smithereens
Geraldine Hickey's warm, conversational style is the perfect vehicle for a series of tiny, funny stories that may or may not come together by the end.
Peter Helliar: Loopy
A stranger on a train said to Pete recently that, "Everything you believe is true and the rest is bullshit... and vice versa." Yep, the world is loopy. We should talk about it.
Sam Taunton: Live From The Enmore Cafe
Sam Taunton hilariously tackles issues facing millennials such as social media anxiety, online dating and friendship groups and generational hurdles like identity, love and family relationships.
Nath Valvo: I'm Happy For You
Watch Nath Valvo tease smug people for their good life choices. There will be some yelling, some high kicks and a lot of stinging jokes.
Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise
What A Surprise takes Hickey's audience on the various points of celebration in her recent past and all the ridiculousness that goes along with them.