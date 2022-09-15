The Emmy®-nominated "Comedy Central Roast" is an annual star-studded event in which Comedy Central hand-picks a special Roastee to sit on the hot seat and take it on the chin for the evening with good-natured ribbing from colleagues and comics. Past Roastees include Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Denis Leary, Jeff Foxworthy, Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Flavor Flav and Bob Saget. Roasters for this outrageous event have included David Spade, Peyton Manning, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Andy Samberg, Aziz Ansari, Nick Kroll, Katt Williams, Jason Alexander, John Stamos, Tommy Lee, Courtney Love, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Snoop Dogg, Larry the Cable Guy, Lisa Lampanelli, Ice-T, Andy Dick, Greg Giraldo, Jeffrey Ross and Cloris Leachman, among many other notable comedians and celebrities.