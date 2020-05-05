Coding@Home: STEM Resources

Learning@home refers to the ways schools will maintain teaching and learning in the event of a prolonged school closure or student absence due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The resources have been collated to support learning continuity for all students and complement existing online resources available for teachers and parents available at learning@home.

STEMlearing@home provides a variety of student-centred STEM resources to engage, support and extend students from QLD in Prep to Year 12 and build upon the work provided by their school. Resources are organised by Australian Curriculum learning area.