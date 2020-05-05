Coding@Home

QLD Premier's Coding Challenge

This is an external government run competition limited strictly to QLD students only.

The Queensland government understands that the Internet is very helpful and can be a lot of fun; however, interacting online has a number of risks and it can be difficult to be sure of someone's real identity or intentions. Improving cyber security skills is important in today's world and who better to help raise awareness amongst Queenslanders than our budding developers and designers, aspiring engineers and young innovators.

The challenge in 2020 is to code an interactive and innovative digital solution to raise awareness of cyber security. Entrants can develop an app, game, animation, website or robotic prototype, and they must submit a short video showcase with their entry.

Find out more about the QLD Premier's Coding Challenge 

Coding@Home: STEM Resources
Coding@Home: STEM Resources

