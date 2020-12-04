‘I Want A Bit Of Joy!’: Sarah Harris Celebrates ‘Christmas With The Australian Women’s Weekly’

If, like us, you can sometimes get a bit overwhelmed when it comes to end of year celebrations and planning, fear not! With inspiration for DIY decorations, foolproof recipes, and cameos from stars of Studio 10, MasterChef Australia, and The Living Room, plus the Australian Women's Weekly family, you’ll have everything you need to have a stress-free Christmas.

Reaching the end of 2020, Sarah said her Christmas list is quite simple.

“This sounds corny but all I want is a bit of joy! It’s been such a hard year for everyone, such a tumultuous one for the industry to, so I’m just looking forward to relaxing with my boys — Harry and Paul — having a glass of champagne and tucking into some delicious food,” Sarah told 10 play.

“It’s such great news that all of the domestic borders will be open by Christmas but we know that everyone can’t be with their loved ones who normally come back to Australia for the festive season,” she continued.

“Studio 10 is back on air January 4 so [it] will only be a short break for me but I’m looking forward to spending some time with friends who I’ve become increasingly close to this year,” Sarah said.

Having moved from Western Sydney to Queensland when she was seven, Sarah said her Christmases were mostly spent camping in Bribie Island.

“Not showering for days, swimming in the ocean, getting too much sun,” she said, “really lovely memories and we had a ball.”

These days Sarah described Christmas in the Harris household as “organised chaos”, with the boys getting up early to unwrap presents before heading to the extended family to do it all over again.

“We’re about spreading love,” she said, “Not germs!”

There'll be cameos from the likes of her Studio 10 co-host Tristan MacManus (and his daughter Echo!) and The Living Room’s Barry Du Bois and Chris Brown to help entertain the kids with Christmas crafts.

A few MasterChef Australia favourites, Amina Elshafel and Sarah Tiong will also drop by to show us how to add some showstoppers to your holiday feasts.

If you want a fail-safe pork crackling or an ice cream dessert that’ll have even the harshest critics singing celebratory carols you’ll love what the gang have in store. As for Sarah, she revealed her menu is one designed to avoid a ghost of Christmas past.

“It’s a pretty traditional menu with glazed ham and lots of salads. The turkey may be attempted but I’m proceeding with caution due to a little mishap last year!”

Sarah is also on the cover of the Christmas edition of the Australian Woman’s Weekly, decked out in some stunning gowns.

“I really felt like a movie star,” she said. “Since starting my journalism career as a teenager I never thought I’d be on the cover of such an iconic magazine 20 years later! I feel very grateful and humbled.”

Christmas With The Australian Women’s Weekly airs Thursday, December 10 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play