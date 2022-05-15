Christmas With The Australian Women's Weekly
Lifestyle
Air Date: Mon 6 Dec 2021
Celebrate Christmas with the stars. The Australian Women's Weekly special Christmas event airs this Thursday at 7:30 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
About the Show
It’s a cracker of a Christmas with The Australian Women’s Weekly.
Studio 10s Sarah Harris, Editor of The Australian Women’s Weekly Nicole Byers, and a bunch of personalities celebrate Christmas With The Australian Women’s Weekly. This one hour special is sprinkled with the frivolity of the festive season. The Living Room’s, Miguel, has a mouth-watering Christmas lunch menu, our other personalities and The Australian Women’s Weekly team have a load of delicious food recipes, crafting and gifting ideas, and a show of summer fashion, and we go behind the scenes of The Weekly’s celebrity photo shoots, including the iconic cover!
For recipes head to womensweeklyfood.com.au