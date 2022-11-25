Christmas Under Wraps

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Christmas Under Wraps
G | Movies

Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 2 months

Candace Cameron Bure stars as Dr. Lauren Brunell who accepts a position in Alaska after losing both her boyfriend and prestigious surgery fellowship, only to learn that it's a tiny hospital in a small town.

Movie
Articles

Movie

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2015

About the Movie

When an aspiring surgeon is turned down for a fellowship, she takes a temporary position working as a GP in a small Alaskan town in an effort to boost her résumé.